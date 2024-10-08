Breaking Down Barnes Gr: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $46.25, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.56% increase from the previous average price target of $43.00.

The standing of Barnes Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Hold $47.50 $38.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $47.50 $52.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Hold $38.00 $34.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $52.00 $48.00

Barnes Group Inc is a U.S. based industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider. It leverages world-class manufacturing capabilities and engineering to develop various processes, automation solutions, and applied technologies for industries ranging from aerospace and medical & personal care to mobility and packaging. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The industrial segment manufactures precision parts, products, and systems for critical applications in end markets including transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer products. The aerospace segment provides machined components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturer turbine engine, airframe and industrial gas turbine builders, and the military.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Barnes Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.76% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Barnes Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Barnes Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Barnes Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.91. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

