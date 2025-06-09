Breaking Down Axos Financial: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $83.67, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. A 2.25% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $85.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Axos Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $90.00 - David Feaster Raymond James Lowers Outperform $72.00 $80.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $84.00 $88.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $84.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Axos Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Axos Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Axos Financial

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking business segment and securities business segment . The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Axos Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Axos Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.94% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Axos Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axos Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axos Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Axos Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

