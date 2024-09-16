Breaking Down AvalonBay Communities: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $228.06, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $207.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $214.69, the current average has increased by 6.23%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AvalonBay Communities is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $229.00 $225.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $247.00 $212.00 Derek Johnston Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $249.00 $206.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $225.00 $223.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $223.00 $216.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $230.00 $213.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $229.00 $218.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $244.00 $222.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $216.00 $218.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $218.00 $213.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $214.00 $207.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $255.00 $230.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Neutral $228.00 $210.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $207.00 $205.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $222.00 $210.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $213.00 $207.00

Unveiling the Story Behind AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 281 apartment communities with over 87,000 units and is developing 18 additional properties with over 6,200 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

AvalonBay Communities: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AvalonBay Communities displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvalonBay Communities's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, AvalonBay Communities adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

