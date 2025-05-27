Breaking Down Atmus Filtration Techs: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Atmus Filtration Techs, presenting an average target of $40.83, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Experiencing a 1.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $41.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Atmus Filtration Techs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $39.00 $39.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $38.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $38.00 $46.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atmus Filtration Techs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atmus Filtration Techs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Atmus Filtration Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Atmus Filtration Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Atmus Filtration Techs

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It designs and manufactures Developed filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide asset protection. It designs, manufactures, and sells filters, coolants, and chemical products. The company offers products for first-fit and aftermarket applications including air filters, fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube filters, hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

A Deep Dive into Atmus Filtration Techs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atmus Filtration Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Atmus Filtration Techs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

