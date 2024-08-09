Breaking Down Arcus Biosciences: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arcus Biosciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $34.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Highlighting a 9.27% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $37.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arcus Biosciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $35.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $44.00 $50.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arcus Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arcus Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Arcus Biosciences's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Arcus Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Arcus Biosciences Better

Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on an ATP-adenosine pathway, which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to create and optimize differentiated small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates. Its product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB598, Casdatifan among others. Arcus conducts clinical trials for different types of cancers such as Lung, Colorectal, Pancreatic, and others. The company operates through a single segment which is the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.

Key Indicators: Arcus Biosciences's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Arcus Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 480.0% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcus Biosciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcus Biosciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Arcus Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

