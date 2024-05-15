Breaking Down Applied Mat: 19 Analysts Share Their Views

Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) underwent analysis by 19 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 2 6 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $224.26, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Marking an increase of 19.29%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $188.00.

The standing of Applied Mat among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Chin Stifel Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Hold $210.00 $215.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $260.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $260.00 $220.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $220.00 - Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $235.00 $185.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $220.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $220.00 - Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $220.00 $156.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $225.00 $185.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $185.00 $180.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $220.00 $156.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $211.00 $170.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $225.00 $180.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $175.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $160.00 $138.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $240.00 $180.00

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Mat's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

