Breaking Down Ameris: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ameris (NYSE:ABCB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $68.5, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Marking an increase of 20.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $56.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ameris by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $69.00 $54.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Raises Buy $76.00 $61.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Tyler Stafford Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ameris. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ameris's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Ameris: A Closer Look

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates through Ameris Bank, its subsidiary. The company operates branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. It offers traditional banking services such as business banking, personal banking, checking, savings, mobile banking, and others. The bank is organized into five segments: banking, retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA, and premium finance. The company generates most of its revenue from the banking segment. Ameris intends to acquire banks in its geographic region to increase its market share and expand beyond its current market.

Financial Insights: Ameris

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ameris showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.5% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameris's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameris's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameris's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ameris's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

