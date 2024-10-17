Breaking Down American Woodmark: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Woodmark, presenting an average target of $109.75, a high estimate of $119.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. This current average has increased by 4.85% from the previous average price target of $104.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive American Woodmark. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Buy $119.00 $98.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Hold $98.00 $100.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $112.00 $116.00 Truman Patterson Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $110.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp manufactures and distributes cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It offers several products that fall into product lines including kitchen cabinetry, bath cabinetry, office cabinetry, home organization, and hardware. The products are sold under the brand names American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces among others.

Key Indicators: American Woodmark's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining American Woodmark's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.85% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Woodmark's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Woodmark's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.57.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

