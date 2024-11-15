Breaking Down America Movil: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated America Movil (NYSE:AMX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.43, along with a high estimate of $20.80 and a low estimate of $17.30. Experiencing a 6.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of America Movil by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vitor Tomita Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $17.80 $20.80 Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $17.30 $17.80 Vitor Tomita Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $20.80 $21.00 Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $17.80 $18.90

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to America Movil. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of America Movil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of America Movil's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into America Movil's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind America Movil

America Movil is the largest telecom carrier in Latin America, serving about 290 million wireless customers across the region. It also provides fixed-line phone, internet access, and television services in most of the countries it serves. Mexico is the firm's largest market, providing about 35% of service revenue. Movil dominates the Mexican wireless market with more than 60% customer share and also serves about half of fixed-line internet access customers in the country. Brazil, its second most important market, provides about 20% of service revenue. Movil sold its low-margin wireless resale business in the US to Verizon in 2021 and now owns a 1.4% stake in the US telecom giant. The firm also holds a 60% stake in Telekom Austria.

America Movil's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, America Movil showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.62% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: America Movil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): America Movil's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): America Movil's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: America Movil's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.59.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

