Breaking Down Amazon.com: 41 Analysts Share Their Views

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) underwent analysis by 41 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 24 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 15 14 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $226.1, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a 1.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $222.76.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amazon.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $265.00 $230.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $225.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $230.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $230.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $265.00 $245.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $225.00 $232.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $210.00 $240.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $221.00 $220.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $245.00 $225.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Buy $251.00 $238.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $220.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $215.00 $210.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $215.00 $220.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $225.00 $235.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $224.00 $228.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $230.00 $250.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $224.00 $217.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $220.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $240.00 $220.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $215.00 $210.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $210.00 $205.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $220.00 $230.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $250.00 - John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $245.00 $225.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.56.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

