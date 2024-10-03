Breaking Down Amazon.com: 41 Analysts Share Their Views

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) underwent analysis by 41 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|17
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|15
|14
|0
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $226.1, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a 1.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $222.76.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amazon.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$210.00
|$210.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$230.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$225.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$210.00
|$210.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Announces
|Overweight
|$230.00
|-
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Announces
|Overweight
|$230.00
|-
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$265.00
|$245.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$225.00
|$232.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$210.00
|$240.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$221.00
|$220.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$215.00
|$215.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$245.00
|$225.00
|Tom Forte
|Maxim Group
|Raises
|Buy
|$251.00
|$238.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$210.00
|$220.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth MKM
|Raises
|Buy
|$215.00
|$210.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$235.00
|$220.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$215.00
|$220.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$225.00
|$235.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$224.00
|$228.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$240.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$230.00
|$250.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$224.00
|$217.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$220.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$220.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Mark Shmulik
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$215.00
|$210.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$230.00
|$220.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$210.00
|$205.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$220.00
|$230.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Shweta Khajuria
|Wolfe Research
|Announces
|Outperform
|$250.00
|-
|John Blackledge
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$245.00
|$225.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth MKM
|Maintains
|Buy
|$210.00
|$210.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$205.00
|$205.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
For valuable insights into Amazon.com's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.
Unveiling the Story Behind Amazon.com
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Financial Milestones: Amazon.com's Journey
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.56.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.