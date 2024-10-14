Breaking Down Alpine Income Prop Trust: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alpine Income Prop Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.04, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.31% from the previous average price target of $18.08.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Alpine Income Prop Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Neutral $19.00 - Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 John Massocca B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $19.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $19.25 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alpine Income Prop Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alpine Income Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alpine Income Prop Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alpine Income Prop Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alpine Income Prop Trust analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Alpine Income Prop Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company's portfolio is comprised of single-tenant retail and office properties located in or in close proximity to MSAs, growth markets and other markets in the United States. Their portfolio consists of One thirty eight net leased properties located in Hundred and four markets in thirty five states. The majority of the firm's revenue includes rental revenue derived from the ownership and leasing of property.

Alpine Income Prop Trust's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alpine Income Prop Trust's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alpine Income Prop Trust's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpine Income Prop Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpine Income Prop Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.13.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PINE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JonesTrading Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Hold Sep 2021 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PINE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.