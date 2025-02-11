Breaking Down Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $332.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $400.00 and a low estimate of $296.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.17%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 William Pickering Bernstein Lowers Outperform $310.00 $314.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $296.00 $296.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -33.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -22.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -761.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 40.24. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

