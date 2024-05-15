Breaking Down Allogene Therapeutics: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $9.92, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $4.60. This current average has increased by 48.06% from the previous average price target of $6.70.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Allogene Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Maintains Buy $17.00 - Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Hold $4.60 $4.40 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 - Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $10.00 - Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $8.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allogene Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Allogene Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Allogene Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Allogene Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Allogene Therapeutics Better

Allogene Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotech firm specializing in immuno-oncology, focusing on the development of genetically engineered allogeneic T-cell products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Their pipeline includes off-the-shelf T-cell candidates designed to target cancer cells or autoreactive cells in autoimmune disorders. Notably, their allogeneic approach, derived from healthy donors, allows for broader patient eligibility and scalability. With a vision to redefine CAR T therapy, the company concentrates on core programs targeting lymphoma, leukemia, autoimmune diseases, and solid tumors. Revenue, primarily generated from collaborations and licensing agreements, supports their research and development efforts.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Allogene Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Allogene Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Allogene Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -295454.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allogene Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -13.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -10.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Allogene Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

