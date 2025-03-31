Breaking Down Allison Transmission: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $113.25, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $108.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.3%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Allison Transmission by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $108.00 $115.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $129.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $115.00 $120.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $120.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Allison Transmission. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Allison Transmission. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allison Transmission compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allison Transmission compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Allison Transmission's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Allison Transmission's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Allison Transmission analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission is the largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles. The company's automatic transmissions allow customers to achieve better fuel and operator efficiency than less expensive manual and automated manual transmissions. Allison serves several end markets, including on- and off-highway equipment and military vehicles. Its on-highway business has about 60%global marketshare. The company's transmissions can be found in Class 4-8 trucks, buses, and a limited number of large passenger vehicles (heavy-duty pickup trucks and motor homes). Allison also produces electric hybrid propulsion systems and is developing e-powertrains.

Allison Transmission: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Allison Transmission's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allison Transmission's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allison Transmission's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Allison Transmission's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALSN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ALSN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.