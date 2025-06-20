Breaking Down Alight: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alight and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has decreased by 4.08% from the previous average price target of $9.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Alight. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $9.00 $11.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $11.00 $11.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alight. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alight compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alight's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alight's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Alight

Alight Inc is a technology-enabled services company delivering human capital management solutions to many of complex organizations. This includes the implementation and administration of employee benefits (e.g., health, wealth and leaves benefits) solutions, currently operates under one reportable segment, Employer Solutions. The Company completed the Divestiture of Alight's Professional Services segment and Alight's Payroll & HCM Outsourcing business within the Employer Solutions segment. The company operates in USA states and International market too.

Alight's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Alight's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alight's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alight's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alight's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Alight adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

