Breaking Down Albemarle: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Albemarle, presenting an average target of $126.73, a high estimate of $178.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.16%.

The standing of Albemarle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Castanos Mollor Berenberg Lowers Hold $83.00 $160.00 Santhosh Seshadri HSBC Announces Hold $95.00 - Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $137.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $145.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $151.00 $159.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $109.00 $124.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $178.00 $188.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $127.00 $170.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $95.00 $122.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $124.00 $132.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $157.00 $157.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $135.00 $150.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $140.00 $125.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $150.00 $160.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $157.00 $138.00

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Albemarle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Albemarle faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -47.26% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

