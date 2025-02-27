Breaking Down a.k.a. Brands Holding: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $28.86, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has decreased by 2.73% from the previous average price target of $29.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of a.k.a. Brands Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $22.00 $28.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Ryan Meyers Lake Street Announces Buy $30.00 -

Discovering a.k.a. Brands Holding: A Closer Look

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is an online fashion retailer focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of next-generation, digitally native fashion brands targeting Gen Z and Millennial customers. The brands of the company are two women's brands, Princess Polly and Petal & Pup, and two streetwear brands, Culture Kings and mnml. The company derives maximum revenue from Australia/New Zealand.

a.k.a. Brands Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining a.k.a. Brands Holding's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.44% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: a.k.a. Brands Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: a.k.a. Brands Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

