Breaking Down Agree Realty: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $79.36, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.02% increase from the previous average price target of $78.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Agree Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $78.00 $79.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Underweight $74.00 $76.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $79.00 $79.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $74.00 $80.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $81.00 $81.50 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $79.00 $80.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $84.00 $79.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Underweight $76.00 - James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $82.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $88.00 - Michael Gorman BTIG Raises Buy $78.00 $74.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Agree Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-leading tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Key Indicators: Agree Realty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agree Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Agree Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

