Breaking Down Agilent Technologies: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $129.9, along with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. Highlighting a 9.67% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $143.80.

The standing of Agilent Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $130.00 $125.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $115.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Lowers Neutral $130.00 $150.00 Tycho Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $155.00 $160.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $140.00 $159.00 Brandon Couillard Jefferies Lowers Hold $116.00 $135.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $135.00 $155.00 Eve Burstein Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $125.00 $145.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $128.00 $156.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $138.00

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agilent Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Agilent Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Agilent Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Agilent Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Agilent Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.04% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilent Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilent Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Agilent Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

