Breaking Down Affirm Holdings: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.62, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 21.02% increase from the previous average price target of $41.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Affirm Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $47.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $57.00 $52.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $54.00 $46.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $45.00 $25.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $52.00 $40.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $20.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Buy $68.00 - Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $46.00 $46.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Announces Positive $52.00 - Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Underperform $25.00 $20.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $43.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $36.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $43.00

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Affirm Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 47.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.85%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

