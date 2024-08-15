Breaking Down Affiliated Managers Group: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $205.0, a high estimate of $226.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.82% from the previous average price target of $195.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Affiliated Managers Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $205.00 $202.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $202.00 $188.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Buy $226.00 $201.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Neutral $201.00 $200.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $210.00 $190.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Buy $201.00 $198.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Affiliated Managers Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Affiliated Managers Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Affiliated Managers Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Affiliated Managers Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of December 2023, AMG's affiliate network—which includes firms like AQR Capital Management, and Pantheon in alternative assets and other products (which accounted for 35% of AUM), Artemis, Genesis, Harding Loevner, and Tweedy Browne in global and emerging-market equities (28%) and Frontier, River Road, Parnassus, and Yacktman in U.S. equities (21%)—had $672.2 billion in managed assets.

Financial Milestones: Affiliated Managers Group's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Affiliated Managers Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.38%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affiliated Managers Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Affiliated Managers Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

