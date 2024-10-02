Breaking Down 3M: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on 3M (NYSE:MMM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for 3M, presenting an average target of $132.6, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.09% increase from the previous average price target of $113.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of 3M among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $145.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $125.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $150.00 $110.00 John Eade Argus Research Announces Buy $145.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $133.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $120.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $143.00 $120.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $95.00 $93.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $118.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 3M. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 3M compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of 3M's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 3M analyst ratings.

Delving into 3M's Background

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of 3M

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, 3M faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.45% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: 3M's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 26.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MMM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Maintains Sell Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MMM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.