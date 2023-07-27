Breaking Barriers: How Fintech Is Democratizing Real Estate Investing

Historically, real estate investing has been an area where the wealthy can grow their wealth further, but complex processes and skyrocketing property prices have left this potentially lucrative venture inaccessible to the average investor. With this barrier in mind, the intersection of real estate and fintech (financial technology) is innovating solutions that aim to bridge this gap. The advent of fintech in the real estate sector is shifting these dynamics, making real estate investing a plausible reality for many.

One example of a fintech company making real estate investing more accessible is Ark7, an online fractional real estate investment app that allows investors to purchase shares of rental properties for as little as $20.

The Traditional Real Estate Investment Landscape

As mentioned, real estate investing has traditionally been reserved for those with deeper pockets. Typically, investing in real estate requires substantial capital, knowledge of the market, understanding the legalities involved, and managing physical properties. High costs, particularly in premium areas, were a major deterrent for many potential investors. In addition, the maintenance demands associated with property management often made this venture less appealing to those without significant resources. Another alternative to direct property investment, real estate investment trusts (REITs), offer a route to investment but often lack the flexibility that some investors desire.

This is where a company like Ark7 can change the investment landscape as an online real estate investing platform that allows investors to purchase fractional shares of rental properties, which can be a more affordable way to get started in real estate investing.

Fintech Disruption: Fractionalizing Real Estate Investment

The rapid proliferation of technology across sectors has sparked a revolution in the real estate industry. Entrepreneurs in the fintech sector have developed solutions that seek to democratize this sector through fractionalized real estate investments in the following ways: opening the real estate market to all regardless of their accreditation or financial capabilities (i.e., it is not limited to high net-worth individuals or institutional investors), requiring no accreditation, and further lowering the entry barrier with no minimum investment threshold. Like Ark7, These platforms welcome anyone interested in real estate investment and open opportunities for individuals with limited capital to enter the market.

Consistent Passive Income: Professionally Managed for Investors

Investing in fractional real estate provides investors with a reliable source of passive income. Through these platforms, investors can purchase shares in professionally managed rental properties. This means that investors can enjoy the benefits of real estate ownership, such as rental income, without the day-to-day management responsibilities. Professional property management ensures a consistent income stream, allowing investors to earn passive returns on their investments.

Potential Appreciation to Hedge Inflation

Fractional real estate investing offers the potential for property appreciation, serving as a hedge against inflation. As the value of the underlying properties increases over time, investors can benefit from capital appreciation. This appreciation helps preserve the value of their investments and counteract the effects of inflation. By including real estate assets in their investment portfolios, investors can protect their wealth and potentially achieve long-term growth.

Diversify Portfolios with Income-Generating Properties Across the United States

One of the significant advantages of fractional real estate investing is the ability to diversify portfolios with income-generating properties across the United States. Fractional real estate platforms enable investors to own shares in various properties located in different geographical areas. This diversification helps spread risk and reduces dependence on a single market or property. By having a diversified real estate portfolio, investors can enhance their returns while minimizing exposure to specific regional or local market risks.

Transparency: Investors Get to Pick and Control Which Properties to Own

Fractional real estate investing platforms prioritize transparency and allow investors to choose and control the properties they want to own. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) and local expertise to identify the best investment opportunities, streamline leasing, and automate property management, they give users an advantage through enhanced efficiency and reduced complexity, leading to better investment decisions and outcomes. Investors can assess the information and make informed investment decisions based on their preferences and goals. This transparency empowers investors to build a real estate portfolio tailored to their specific needs.

Flexible to Exit: Hold Long-Term or Trade on the Secondary Market

Fractional real estate investing offers flexibility when it comes to holding investments. Investors have the option to hold their shares in properties for the long term, benefiting from ongoing rental income and potential appreciation. Alternatively, they can also trade their shares on the secondary market, allowing for liquidity and the ability to exit their investment if desired. This flexibility gives investors greater control over their investment strategy, allowing them to adapt to changing market conditions and personal financial goals.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Fractional Real Estate Investing: A Perfect Symbiosis

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, signifies the shift towards an open, permissionless, and highly interoperable protocol stack. Built on public smart contract platforms, DeFi applications aim to create a financial system that is open to everyone and reduces the need for intermediaries. As such, DeFi presents a powerful tool to revolutionize fractional real estate investing.

The utilization of smart contracts allows investors to participate in fractional property ownership. The use of tokens to represent these property shares could streamline the process, enabling the trade of property shares as easily as stocks.

There are a few pioneers in DeFi real estate, with Ark7 acquiring Robinland to expand access to fractional real estate investing, helping individuals create more diversified real estate portfolios, and improving the transparency of real estate investing. This incorporation of DeFi could be the key to unlocking a more equitable and prosperous future for real estate investing, contributing to the ongoing fintech disruption.

The Future of Real Estate Investing: A New Era

The blend of AI, local expertise, and DeFi technologies has the potential to redefine the landscape of real estate investing. The result is revolutionary platforms that empower investors to diversify their portfolios, earn passive income, and exercise greater control over their investment decisions.

The mobile-first generation requires a tool that is a few tabs away and provides the desired transparency and control.

Just as Airbnb simplified and democratized rentals, so too does the combination of fintech and real estate aim to do for fractional property investing. This revolutionary approach promises a new era of investing that is more inclusive, transparent, and user-friendly. The democratization of real estate investing is truly underway, making it a plausible reality for many more individuals worldwide.

Final Thoughts

The intersection of real estate and fintech signals a shift towards democratizing an industry that has traditionally been accessible only to a privileged few. The continued innovation in this space promises to not only redefine the real estate investment landscape but also reshape the financial futures of individuals globally.

The possibilities and potential that this fintech revolution brings to the world of real estate investing are immense. As we look toward the future, the democratization of real estate investing is not only an exciting prospect but also a testament to the transformative power of technology. As we continue to witness this disruption and growth through fintech companies and platforms, one thing is clear: the future of real estate investing promises to be more inclusive, more accessible, and more empowering than ever before.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. and Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2023. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.