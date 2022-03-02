Breaking barriers in a new marketplace for finance

Do you even remember what life was like before Uber? Flagging down a taxi in rush hour traffic on a rainy day. Watching the fare meter increase, despite not moving more than 0.2 miles in 10 minutes. Uber truly disrupted the taxi industry by following a simplified business model that provided transparency and time/cost savings to its customers.

At Magnifi, we are breaking through those “roadblocks” the same way Uber has. We understand it can be challenging in today’s crowded markets, our revolutionized platform, which produces over 300k search results each day, provides you with a unique opportunity to stand out with both financial advisors and individuals to drive sales and strengthen advisor relationships.

Contact us today to further discuss how Magnifi can generate 50,000 search results for your fund each month!

