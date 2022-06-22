Breakeven point for Maersk's ocean shipping up 25% - executive

Contributor
Padraic Halpin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The breakeven point for logistics giant Maersk to ship goods and cargo has risen by more than 25% due to an array of inflationary pressures that will abate but not return to pre-COVID-19 levels, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"There will be a world where the disruptions, congestions and the inflation we have seen in air and ocean will abate," Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Ocean and Logistics at the world's biggest container shipping company told the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin.

"But the regression to the mean is not the regression to the mean that we had prior to COVID, it's a different mean. The costs that we have to produce have significantly increased."

