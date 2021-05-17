Breakeven On The Horizon For VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. VerifyMe, Inc. provides technology solutions for brand protection and supply chain functions in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$5.9m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.0m, the US$24m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which VerifyMe will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering VerifyMe, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$2.2m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 57% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving VerifyMe's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

