Breakeven On The Horizon For Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Tritium DCFC Limited's (NASDAQ:DCFC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies DC chargers for electric vehicles, power-electronic systems, and battery energy-storage applications for customers in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. On 30 June 2021, the US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss of US$63m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Tritium DCFC will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Tritium DCFC is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Electrical analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$50m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 58%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:DCFC Earnings Per Share Growth January 26th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Tritium DCFC's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Tritium DCFC currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Tritium DCFC which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Tritium DCFC, take a look at Tritium DCFC's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Tritium DCFC worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Tritium DCFC is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Tritium DCFC’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.