Breakeven On The Horizon For Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Siyata Mobile Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYTA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. The US$3.0m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$24m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$19m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Siyata Mobile's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Communications analysts is that Siyata Mobile is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$5.5m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 63%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Siyata Mobile's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 16% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

