Breakeven On The Horizon For Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Radius Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RDUS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The US$1.0b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$109m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$60m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Radius Health's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Radius Health, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$18m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Radius Health's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Radius Health currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

