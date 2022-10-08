Breakeven On The Horizon For Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Puma Biotechnology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PBYI) future prospects. Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The US$108m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$29m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$34m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Puma Biotechnology's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Puma Biotechnology is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$9.9m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 1.4% is expected, which is a somewhat cautious outlook. If this rate turns out to be too low, the company may become profitable faster than analysts expect.

Underlying developments driving Puma Biotechnology's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Puma Biotechnology is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

