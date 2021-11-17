Breakeven On The Horizon For Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Orbital Energy Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OEG) future prospects. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The US$156m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$30m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$44m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Orbital Energy Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Orbital Energy Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$25m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 156% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Orbital Energy Group's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 33% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

