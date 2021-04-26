Breakeven On The Horizon For Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2020, the US$4.4b market-cap company posted a loss of US$53m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Magnite's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Magnite, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$6.1m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 100% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Magnite's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Magnite currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

