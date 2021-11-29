Breakeven On The Horizon For Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$32m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$45m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Integral Ad Science Holding's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Integral Ad Science Holding, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$7.8m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 126% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Integral Ad Science Holding's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 31% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

