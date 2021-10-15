Breakeven On The Horizon For Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The US$311m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$47m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$33m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Fortress Biotech's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Fortress Biotech, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$6.0m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Fortress Biotech's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 30% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

