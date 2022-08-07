Breakeven On The Horizon For Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Flora Growth Corp.'s (NASDAQ:FLGC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. On 31 December 2021, the US$56m market-cap company posted a loss of US$21m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Flora Growth's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 4 of the American Personal Products analysts is that Flora Growth is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$8.7m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 146% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:FLGC Earnings Per Share Growth August 7th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Flora Growth's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.02% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

