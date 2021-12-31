Breakeven On The Horizon For First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FWRG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. With the latest financial year loss of US$50m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.6m, the US$980m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is First Watch Restaurant Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering First Watch Restaurant Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$7.1m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 58%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:FWRG Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for First Watch Restaurant Group given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with First Watch Restaurant Group is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in First Watch Restaurant Group's case is 89%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at First Watch Restaurant Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

