Breakeven On The Horizon For CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRWD) future prospects. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. The US$43b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$93m on 31 January 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is CrowdStrike Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

CrowdStrike Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 22 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$61m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 37% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving CrowdStrike Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in CrowdStrike Holdings' case is 85%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

