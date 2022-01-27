Breakeven On The Horizon For Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Compass, Inc.'s (NYSE:COMP) future prospects. Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$270m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$359m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Compass' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 6 of the American Real Estate analysts is that Compass is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$129m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 61% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Compass given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

