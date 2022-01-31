Breakeven On The Horizon For Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Cadiz Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDZI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Cadiz Inc. operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. The US$117m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$38m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$35m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Cadiz's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Cadiz, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$36m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 65%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGM:CDZI Earnings Per Share Growth January 31st 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Cadiz given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Cadiz currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Cadiz's case is 98%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

