Breakeven On The Horizon For Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Blue Star Foods Corp.'s (NASDAQ:BSFC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$2.6m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.2m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Blue Star Foods' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Blue Star Foods, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$1.3m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 99% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqCM:BSFC Earnings Per Share Growth September 4th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Blue Star Foods' upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Blue Star Foods currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

