Breakeven On The Horizon For ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The US$1.3b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CN¥1.8b loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥1.6b, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ATRenew will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering ATRenew, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CN¥663m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 111% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:RERE Earnings Per Share Growth January 18th 2022

Underlying developments driving ATRenew's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

