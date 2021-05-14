Breakeven Is Near for Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Vasta Platform Limited's (NASDAQ:VSTA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. On 31 December 2020, the US$661m market-cap company posted a loss of R$46m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Vasta Platform will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 6 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Vasta Platform is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of R$97m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 69%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Vasta Platform's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 19% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

