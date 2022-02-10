Breakeven Is Near for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Paya Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PAYA) future prospects. Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$524k loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.1m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Paya Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Paya Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American IT analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$24m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 77%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Paya Holdings' upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Paya Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 103%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

