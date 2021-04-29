Breakeven Is Near for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) future prospects. Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The US$18b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$418m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Novavax's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Novavax, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$1.7b in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 35% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Novavax given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Novavax currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Novavax's case is 51%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

