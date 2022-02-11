Breakeven Is Near for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The US$2.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$7.2m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$12m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on N-able's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

N-able is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$53m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 99% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:NABL Earnings Per Share Growth February 11th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for N-able given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. N-able currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in N-able's case is 55%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of N-able to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – N-able's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should look at:

