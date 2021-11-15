Breakeven Is Near for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Harvard Bioscience, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HBIO) future prospects. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. With the latest financial year loss of US$7.8m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.9m, the US$329m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Harvard Bioscience will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Harvard Bioscience, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$500k in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 50%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Harvard Bioscience's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally life science companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Harvard Bioscience is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Harvard Bioscience's case is 59%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

