Breakeven Is Near for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$49m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$45m, the US$1.5b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Gogo's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 7 of the American Wireless Telecom analysts is that Gogo is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$8.3m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 83% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:GOGO Earnings Per Share Growth June 3rd 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Gogo's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Gogo currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Gogo, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Gogo's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Gogo worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Gogo is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Gogo’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.