Breakeven Is Near for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse FlexShopper, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FPAY) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. FlexShopper, Inc., a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The US$37m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$3.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$219k shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is FlexShopper's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 3 of the American Diversified Financial analysts is that FlexShopper is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$11m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 233% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:FPAY Earnings Per Share Growth February 4th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of FlexShopper's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. FlexShopper currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of FlexShopper which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at FlexShopper, take a look at FlexShopper's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has FlexShopper's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on FlexShopper's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.