Breakeven Is Near for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Five Star Senior Living Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FVE) future prospects. Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. The US$156m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$7.6m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Five Star Senior Living will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Five Star Senior Living, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$7.5m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 109% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Five Star Senior Living's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

