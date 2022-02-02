Breakeven Is Near for Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Audacy, Inc.'s (NYSE:AUD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Audacy, Inc., a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The US$331m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$242m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$187m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Audacy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Audacy is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Media analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$117m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 37% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:AUD Earnings Per Share Growth February 2nd 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Audacy's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Audacy currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Audacy which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Audacy, take a look at Audacy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

